PlotX Market Cap Reaches $4.96 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One PlotX coin can now be bought for about $0.0747 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $290,385.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00058446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00170063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.29 or 0.00722836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00043280 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

