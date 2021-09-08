PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Insider Sells $117,975.00 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) insider Leila Alland sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $117,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Leila Alland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 9th, Leila Alland sold 4,471 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $152,192.84.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $129,200.00.
Shares of PMVP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,577. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $63.22.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PMVP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
