PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Insider Sells $117,975.00 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) insider Leila Alland sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $117,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Leila Alland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Leila Alland sold 4,471 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $152,192.84.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $129,200.00.

Shares of PMVP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,577. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMVP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

