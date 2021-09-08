PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,057 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in ONEOK by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

