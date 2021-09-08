PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,817 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 333.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth $118,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Woodward stock opened at $119.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Woodward’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,722 shares of company stock worth $1,212,178. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

