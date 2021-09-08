PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.33% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

XAR opened at $120.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.55 and a 200 day moving average of $126.40. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $136.82.

