PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 86,377 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 58,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 96,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 41,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 409,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 129,654 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

