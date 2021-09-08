PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,542 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 47,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Uber Technologies by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,906,831 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,302 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.