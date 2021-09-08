PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 29,388 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,388 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NIO by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 2.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.49.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

