PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 9,326 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $123.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.03 and a 200-day moving average of $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $126.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.