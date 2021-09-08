PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Moderna by 884.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after buying an additional 2,347,122 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,693,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Moderna by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,147,000 after buying an additional 993,175 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $436.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.14. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $176.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,066,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,624,600. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

