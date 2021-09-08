PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 97,968 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 209.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Shares of FCX opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

