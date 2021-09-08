PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $223,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 373.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 115.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 384.2% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $124.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.86. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

