PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Chemours worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Chemours by 122.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Chemours by 19.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in The Chemours during the first quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $66,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CC opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

