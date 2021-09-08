PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NGG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 219.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 32.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NGG opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.33. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

