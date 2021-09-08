PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 950.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,552 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 165,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,761 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 48.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

