PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

