PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after purchasing an additional 324,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after purchasing an additional 909,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,084,000 after purchasing an additional 384,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

Shares of CDNS opened at $164.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $167.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

