PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 251,495 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $74.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,857 shares of company stock valued at $26,053,020 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.