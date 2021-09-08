PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 24,399 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,095 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 105,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52.

