PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 8,139 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 630,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 134,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 27,211 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 217,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 447,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 46,162 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB stock opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.31. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.