PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,220 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $975,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $113.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.89.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

