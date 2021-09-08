PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,693 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $341.81 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

