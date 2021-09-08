PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,886 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after buying an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after buying an additional 2,307,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after buying an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $76,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day moving average is $84.85.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

