PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,722 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,380,000 after buying an additional 21,162 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8,413.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $93.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.39 and a 52-week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

