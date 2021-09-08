PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,018 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 632,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,454,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 775,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,939,000 after purchasing an additional 62,190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 761,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEE opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

