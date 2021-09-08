PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,727 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.07 and a one year high of $121.11. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

