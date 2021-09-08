PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 585 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,644. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $278.83 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.21, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.84.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

