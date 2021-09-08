PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 741 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $294.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.86 and its 200 day moving average is $268.82. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $216.85 and a 12 month high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.