PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,489,000 after buying an additional 106,653 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,843,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,007,000 after buying an additional 92,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $69.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.