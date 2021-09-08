pNetwork 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.89 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002465 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $36.49 million and $10.89 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00058809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.76 or 0.00177112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.60 or 0.00724782 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 80,157,345 coins and its circulating supply is 32,065,829 coins. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars.

