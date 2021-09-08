POA One Day Volume Reaches $592,249.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, POA has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $10.46 million and $592,249.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 291,405,243 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
