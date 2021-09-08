POA Price Reaches $0.0359 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $592,249.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About POA
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 291,405,243 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.