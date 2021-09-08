PolkaCover (CVR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $176,428.00

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaCover has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $176,428.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00134323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00194509 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.78 or 0.07198205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,374.57 or 0.99831326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.03 or 0.00742761 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 42,488,936 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCover should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaCover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.