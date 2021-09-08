Polkadot (DOT) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last Week

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.97 or 0.00060700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $27.62 billion and approximately $3.32 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00133285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00190599 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.79 or 0.07251339 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,038.28 or 0.99928149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.39 or 0.00736653 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.89 or 0.00902698 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

