Polkalokr Reaches Market Cap of $2.69 Million (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded down 22% against the dollar. One Polkalokr coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $118,261.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,472,404 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

