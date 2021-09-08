Polkastarter Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22.80 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $131.23 million and approximately $22.80 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkastarter coin can now be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00003800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00169438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00043028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.82 or 0.00716963 BTC.

Polkastarter Coin Profile

Polkastarter (CRYPTO:POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,301,332 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

