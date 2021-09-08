PolkaWar One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.32 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00060457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00132303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.55 or 0.00192357 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.76 or 0.07553753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,992.36 or 0.99995775 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.27 or 0.00740696 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 89,987,712 coins and its circulating supply is 12,737,712 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

