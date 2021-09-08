Polker Reaches One Day Volume of $3.22 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0959 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polker has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. Polker has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $3.22 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00060002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00131635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00196610 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.50 or 0.07214210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,023.94 or 0.99692573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,568,833 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.