Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Trading Up 2.6%

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) shares were up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$48.24 and last traded at C$47.74. Approximately 16,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 32,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.52.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$49.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 31.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

