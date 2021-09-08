Polymath Reaches Market Cap of $455.50 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Polymath has a total market cap of $455.50 million and approximately $177.97 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 97.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.03 or 0.00389708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000618 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 624,946,939 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

