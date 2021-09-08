PolypuX Reaches Market Cap of $64,661.38 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $64,661.38 and $7,330.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded down 7% against the dollar. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00060335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00134321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00195047 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.48 or 0.07204814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,437.61 or 0.99502261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.72 or 0.00738632 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

