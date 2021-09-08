Polytrade Hits Market Capitalization of $4.04 Million (TRADE)

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Polytrade has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polytrade has traded 76.2% higher against the dollar. One Polytrade coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002371 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00058697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00150391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.28 or 0.00726768 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00043464 BTC.

Polytrade Profile

Polytrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,675,468 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Polytrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polytrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polytrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

