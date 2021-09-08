Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 97,502 shares.The stock last traded at $9.68 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pontem during the first quarter worth about $99,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pontem during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pontem during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pontem during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Pontem during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

