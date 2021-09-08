Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $462.14.

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $491.05 on Wednesday. Pool has a 1-year low of $285.92 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $476.34 and a 200-day moving average of $423.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pool will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,725,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Pool by 2,375.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Pool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

