Poolz Finance Reaches Market Cap of $17.11 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $6.56 or 0.00014290 BTC on exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $17.11 million and $1.20 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00059951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00130643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00197081 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.69 or 0.07249942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,037.45 or 1.00210030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.68 or 0.00739388 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,606,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

