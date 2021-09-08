Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Major Shareholder Sells $1,497,268.20 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 55,148 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $1,497,268.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

POSH traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. 1,352,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,840. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 20.69. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

POSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after purchasing an additional 377,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Poshmark by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after acquiring an additional 557,416 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,132,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,374,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,616,000. Institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

