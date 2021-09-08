Power Ledger Hits Market Cap of $133.42 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Power Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $133.42 million and $17.41 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00059550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00156952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.09 or 0.00732541 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

