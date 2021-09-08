PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.02.

PPG opened at $150.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

