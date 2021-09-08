Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS:PRDSY opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Prada has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

