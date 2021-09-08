Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.27

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.

About Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

